Conflux Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $610.53 million and $25.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.09 or 0.00608574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00114985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00265215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00068875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,012,825,651 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,818,595 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,488,297.89 with 4,137,488,285.11 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14774006 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $29,071,381.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

