Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 2249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

