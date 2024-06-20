Contrasting Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gyre Therapeutics and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen 1 0 4 0 2.60

Profitability

Precigen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 536.94%. Given Precigen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precigen is more favorable than Gyre Therapeutics.

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyre Therapeutics N/A -730.65% -124.94% Precigen -1,781.72% -65.36% -50.58%

Volatility & Risk

Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyre Therapeutics $113.45 million 8.14 -$92.93 million N/A N/A Precigen $6.22 million 63.71 -$95.90 million ($0.39) -4.03

Gyre Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Precigen.

Summary

Precigen beats Gyre Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company offers therapeutic platforms consisting of UltraCAR-T to provide chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for cancer patients; AdenoVerse immunotherapy, which utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigen; and ActoBiotics for specific disease modification. It also develops programs based on the UltraCAR-T platform, including PRGN-3005 in Phase 1b clinical trial to treat advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; PRGN-3006 in Phase 1b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and PRGN-3007 in Phase 1/1b trial for the treatment of advanced receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive, hematologic, and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing programs based on the AdenoVerse immunotherapy platform comprising PRGN-2009 in Phase 2 trial for patients with HPV-associated cancer; and PRGN-2012 in Phase ½ trial to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, as well as AG019, which is based on the ActoBiotics platform and in Phase 1b/2a trial, to treat type 1 diabetes mellitus. Further, it provides UltraPorator, a proprietary electroporation device; and develops research models and services for healthcare research applications. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in February 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

