CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.