CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,296. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

