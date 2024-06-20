Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.97. 423,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 653,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

