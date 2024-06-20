Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

