Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 95.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 35.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,288. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.