Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

