Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.24. 2,999,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

