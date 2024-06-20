Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 224,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,932. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

