Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

HOLX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

