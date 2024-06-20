Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,387,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 168,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

