Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

