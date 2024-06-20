Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,854 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 336,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,256. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

