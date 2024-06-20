CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVI. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

