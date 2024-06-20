CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $128.35 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $128.35 million and $27.71 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00008500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 5.58988804 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $26,789,324.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars.

