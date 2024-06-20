Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $1,183,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

CYTK stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

