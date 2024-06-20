Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $1,183,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %
CYTK stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.