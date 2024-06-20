Czech National Bank Acquires 562 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.89. 4,164,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,443. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

