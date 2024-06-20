Czech National Bank Buys 37 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.26 and a 200 day moving average of $415.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

