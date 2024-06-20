Czech National Bank Buys 5,479 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,776,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,977,961. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

