Czech National Bank Has $6.64 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $7.34 on Thursday, hitting $273.86. 947,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

