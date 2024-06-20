Czech National Bank Has $7.73 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

