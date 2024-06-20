Czech National Bank Has $8.01 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.