Czech National Bank Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

