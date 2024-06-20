Czech National Bank Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

