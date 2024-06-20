Czech National Bank Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,619 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.21. 2,965,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

