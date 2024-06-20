Czech National Bank Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $679.03. 2,583,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

