Czech National Bank Purchases 164 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $191.83. 815,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

