Czech National Bank Purchases 719 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Czech National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.62. 5,258,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.