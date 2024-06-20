Czech National Bank Sells 839 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $466.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,735. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

