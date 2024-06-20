Czech National Bank Sells 845 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $71,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.22. 2,121,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.62.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

