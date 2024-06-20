Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.64. 3,589,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day moving average is $245.00. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

