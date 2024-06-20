Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,200,960.80 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $2,200,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.06, a PEG ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

