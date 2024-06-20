David Charles Scotland Sells 42,470 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88.
Trisura Group Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE:TSU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$42.04. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,778. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.74. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
