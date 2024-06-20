Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.65

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 417699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

