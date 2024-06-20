Decred Market Cap Reaches $252.00 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.62 or 0.00024030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $252.00 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00076090 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010677 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,137,284 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

