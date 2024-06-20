Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 22,658 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 9.22% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter.

JBBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 170,542 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

