Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.07. 939,644 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

