Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 25,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,458. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

