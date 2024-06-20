Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 53,281 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,068,000. Stryker makes up approximately 3.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.77 and its 200 day moving average is $331.22. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

