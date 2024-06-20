Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,469 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,157,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 588,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

