Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.