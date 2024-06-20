Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.96. 81,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

