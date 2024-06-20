DigiByte Market Cap Hits $134.17 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $134.17 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,781.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00597903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00114776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00261679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00067919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,082,608,809 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

