Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $39.02. 648,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,573,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $573.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

