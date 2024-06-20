Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $137.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.45.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,667. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

