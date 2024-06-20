DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Down 4.2%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 5,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

DDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

