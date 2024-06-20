Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.68

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 124834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $154,487.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

