DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.540-6.830 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.44.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.57 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

